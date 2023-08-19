By Morgan Guyer

If you have spent some time in Maryville this summer, then there is a good chance you’ve seen Jacob Katsion riding around on his ice cream bike.

The Maryville resident and Northwest Missouri State graduate has made a name for himself around the various children’s daycares, the swimming pool and splash pad in town with his new small business. He offers a variety of frozen treats that you would find at an ice cream truck, but from an ice cream bike.

Katsion has always wanted to work for himself, and started to look at food trucks and possible hot dog vending operations. With how expensive food trucks are, he ended up purchasing an ice cream bike that he discovered in Portland, OR through his research. Katsion also has an interest in the food industry and serving people. He has found some success over the summer months.

“It’s going well, and it’s slowly growing. Everyone has been very positive since the beginning, and have been very supportive,” Katsion said. “It feels like a real thing now. I wasn’t sure if it was going to work at first, but with everyone’s support and all the opportunities that have come from it, I’m definitely going to keep doing it.”

Katsion will continue to offer his services into the fall and hopes to be back next summer. He is also contemplating offering additional menu options like coffee, hot chocolate and hot cider as the weather gets colder. Since the bike has an insulated cooler, he can serve both hot and cold drinks and items with no issues.

This new business also combines his interests of casual cycling, and working with children. Katsion is a para-professional at Eugene Field Elementary, and has enjoyed seeing some of his students out-and-about this summer.

“I like going to the daycares, and I know some of the kids, which is fun. That’s been my favorite part I think,” Katsion said. “I do enjoy the business side of it too, It’s kind of fun to be a vendor.”

Katsion is on social media sites like Instagram and Facebook, where he provides daily updates on where he will be and encourages repeat customers to make requests. As school starts up again, he is also looking to jump into the college market.