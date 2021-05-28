Kathryn Marie Ramsey Dudley, 85, Maryville, died Thursday, May 20, 2021, at her home.

She was born October 13, 1935, in North Kansas City, to James Emerson Ramsey and Edith Pauline Walker Ramsey. She grew up in Barnard, where she attended school.

Mrs. Dudley’s body has been cremated under the care of Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.

A memorial graveside service will be held at 2 pm, Friday, May 28 at the Prairie Home Cemetery, Graham.

Memorials can be directed to Mosaic Hospice, Maryville.

Online condolences may be left at bramfuneralhome.com.