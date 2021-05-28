Nodaway County Health Department Administrator Tom Patterson said demand is light for 12-to-17-year-olds to receive COVID-19 vaccinations.

He said there have been some inquiries but limited demand for the vaccine. At this time, only the Pfizer vaccine is approved for the age group. The health center is currently receiving Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines and are unable to get the Pfizer. Patterson said four pharmaceutical companies are working to have the vaccines approved for younger individuals.

Patterson said it is yet to be determined what the demand will be. As school starts in the fall, more parents may want to have their children vaccinated.

Individuals who wish to initiate the vaccinations will need to contact their local pharmacies, Rogers Pharmacy, Hy-Vee and Walmart, health care provider or Nodaway County Health Center.

According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services COVID-19 vaccination dashboard, an estimated 35.4 percent of Nodaway Countians or 7,813 individuals have received the first dose of the vaccine.

As of May 25, 32 percent or 7,075 people have completed the vaccination process. The total population of Nodaway County is 22,092 residents. The statewide rate for vaccinations is 41.2 percent for first doses with 34.1 percent having completed the process statewide. The share statewide of the 18 or older population to receive the first dose is 51.69 percent with 43.5 percent completing the vaccination process.

Nodaway County’s COVID-19 cases from May 15 to 20 is given as one new case. No one is currently hospitalized with four active cases in the county.

Deaths since April 2020 are at 25. The information on the 25 deaths: females: age 85+, eight; age 75-84, two; age 65-74, one; age 50-64, two; males: age 85+, five; age 75-84, three; age 65-74 male, three; age 50-64, one.