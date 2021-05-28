Agnes C. Logan, 86, Parkville, died Monday, May 10, 2021, at St. Luke’s Hospital.

She was born October 25, 1934, near Cross Timbers, to Charles and Opal Burnfin. She graduated from La Tour High School in 1952 and from Central Missouri State College in 1955.

On June 15, 1963, she married Francis E. Logan.

Funeral services were held Friday, May 14 at Park Hill Baptist Church.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Harvesters Community Food Network, or Park Hill Baptist Church.