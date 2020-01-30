Kathleen Gaugh, 88, Maryville, died Sunday, January 26, 2020, at Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville.

She was born April 26, 1931, in Quitman, to Russell Byron and Lula Mae Parshall Young. She graduated from Maryville High School, Maryville.

She was married to Norman Gaugh. He preceded her in death in 1999.

Funeral services were Wednesday, January 29 at Bram Funeral Home, Maryville. Burial was in Oak Hill Cemetery, Maryville.

Memorials may be made to New Nodaway Humane Society, Maryville.

