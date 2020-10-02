Karen Ann Shepard, 74, Graham, died Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at Mosaic Life Care – St. Joseph.

She was born May 10, 1946, in Elmo, to Dayton “Buck” and Jennie Ethel Wilfong Lawson.

She graduated from Nodaway-Holt High School, then lived for several years in St. Joseph, before moving back to Graham. She had attended classes at Northwest Missouri State University, Maryville.

On March 27, 1965, she married Jimmie Roe Shepard.

Mrs. Shepard’s body has been cremated under the direction of Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.

Services will be at a later date at the Prairie Home Cemetery, Graham.

Memorials are suggested to the family to help with final expenses.

Online condolences may be left at bramfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.