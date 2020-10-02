Stephen R. “Randy” Tompkins, 61, Maryville, died Friday, September 25, 2020, at Mosaic Life Care – St. Joseph.

He was born December 23, 1958, in Maryville, to Steve and Bonnie Scott Tompkins. He graduated from Maryville High School in 1977, and was a lifelong resident of the area.

On January 24, 1993, he married Rebecca Jayne “Becki” Julson in Hopkins.

Mr. Tompkins’ body has been cremated under the direction of Bram Funeral Home, Maryville. Memorial services will be at 1 pm, Saturday, October 3 at Miriam Cemetery, Maryville. The family will receive friends from 11 am to 12:30 pm, on Saturday prior to the service, on the grounds of the Bram Funeral Home.

Memorials are suggested to the family to establish an educational fund for Kirsten Bull, or to the St. Gregory Catholic Church, Maryville.

Online condolences may be left at bramfuneralhome.com.