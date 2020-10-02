Gary Blaine Lemon, 78, Country Club Village, formerly of Skidmore, died Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at Mosaic Life Care – St. Joseph.

He was born September 24, 1942, in St. Joseph, to Frank “Sandy” Stuart and Doris Verlene Bender Lemon. He was a graduate of Skidmore High School class of 1960. He attended Northwest Missouri State University, Maryville and received a BS in math and insurance at Rockhurst College, Kansas City.

On March 25, 1972, he married Jeanene Wingate in Pretty Prairie, KS.

Services were held Monday, September 28 at Price Funeral Home, Maryville. Burial was in Hillcrest Cemetery, Skidmore.

Memorial contributions may be sent to Burr Oak Cemetery or The United Methodist Church, both of Skidmore.

