Karen L. Nicholson, 72, Ravenwood, died Tuesday, August 6, 2024, at Mosaic Life Care – St. Joseph.

She was born July 26, 1952, in Maryville, to Frank S. and Lettie L. Joyner Scott. She was a graduate of Maryville R-II High School and had attended Northwest Missouri State University, Maryville.

On May 16, 1971, she married Kirk S. Nicholson in Maryville.

For 42 years Mrs. Nicholson served the residents of Parkdale Manor as their social worker, until her retirement.

She was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Ravenwood.

Services will be at 10 am, Monday, August 12 at Price Funeral Home, Maryville. Burial will be in Hopkins Cemetery, Hopkins. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 pm, Sunday, August 11 at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to Parkdale Manor, 814 W. South Avenue, Maryville, MO 64468.

