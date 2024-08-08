Verna L. Kearby, 76, Maryville, died Friday, July 26, 2024, at her home.

She was born on August 30, 1948, in St. Joseph, to Robert G. Kearby and Wilda Josephine Wilson Kearby.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

She is survived by her sister, Sue Ellen Kearby, other relatives, and her long-time friends and caregivers at the Saunders Group Home of Maryville.

Ms. Kearby’s body has been cremated. Memorial graveside services and burial will be at 10 am, Monday, August 12 at the Miriam Cemetery, Maryville.

Memorials are suggested to a charity of the donor’s choice.

Online condolences may be left at bramfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the care of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.