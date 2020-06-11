Karen Sue Auten, 68, Barnard, died Saturday, June 6, 2020, at Mosaic Life Care – St. Joseph.

She was born July 20, 1951, in St. Joseph to Elmer F. and Rosa Christena Pierce Harman. She graduated from North Andrew High School, Rosendale, in 1969.

On November 22, 1969, she married George Auten, Jr. at the Rea Union Church in Rea.

Funeral services were Wednesday, June 10 at Bram Funeral Home, Maryville. Burial was in the Barnard Cemetery, Barnard.

Memorials are suggested to the American Cancer Society.

