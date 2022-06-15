Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Chris Burns and Scott Walk, associate commissioners and Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Burns made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Burns made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 6/7/2022. The motion passed.

Approved: Liquor license for MFA Petroleum Company.

Public comment: None.

Requisitions: County clerk/LEA to Elkins-Swyers for election supplies; sheriff to cooks for equipment repair.

The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: certificate of training for the recorder of deeds

A call was put in to Dennis Buckles and Thrashers for a quote to seam seal the Administration Center and the jail building. A representative of Thrashers was able to come in the afternoon to do a walk around for the quote. Quote was later emailed for review. A call was put in to Harold Gragg with The Hartford Insurance Company regarding the state license permit on the boiler at the Courthouse.

A call was taken from a county resident regarding the quality of the road CART Rock from a local quarry. A message was left for Jim Knox, representative of Norris Quarries. Knox called back stating a sample would be sent to quality control.

The commission spoke with Dannen Merrill regarding the 911 sub-committee that had been formed to look at funding options for the consolidated 911 center. An email was also drafted to Greg McDanel, manager for City of Maryville, regarding a funding mechanism for the Northwest Regional Communications Center.

Hunter Kelly, representative for the office of Senator Josh Hawley, called to set a meeting time of 1:30 pm, July 14.

A lunchtime meeting was attended for the Maryville Host Lions. The commission presented a check to the civic organization to assist with lost fundraising opportunities. Also in attendance: Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer and Patton.

A call was put in to the Missouri Department of Public Safety (Division of Fire Safety) regarding the inspection of the Courthouse boiler.

The commission inspected the road and culvert on Road #424 in Independence Township. A call was put in to the Independence Township Trustee to discuss work to be completed.

Burns made a motion to adjourn until 6/14/2022.