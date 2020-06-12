Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Bob Stiens, Chris Burns, associate commissioners; Bill Walker and Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Burns made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Burns made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 6/4/2020. The motion passed.

Approved: clerk fee report for May 2020; invoice to City of Maryville; invoice to Schraeder Law Firm; invoice to Viebrock Sales & Service; requisitions, recorder to iCounty Technologies for Quarterly Software Maintenance; elections to Elkins-Swyers for supplies; crcuit clerk to Matthew Jones for attorney fees; road and bridge to MFA for supplies; to Interstate Billing Service, Inc. for repairs; accounts payable, check #76281-76365.

The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Missouri Department of Public Safety/Division of Fire Safety boiler inspection report, certification of liability insurance from Loch Sand & Construction Company, COVID-19/CARES Act fund emails, requests for reserving conference rooms, certification of liability insurance, Murphy Oil USA, Inc.

Josh McKim, Nodaway County Economic Development (NCED) director and Lily White, Maryville Chamber of Commerce director as well as Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer, met to review a CARES Small Business Relief Program application that McKim and White put together. Some changes were recommended. The commission asked for more time to review and they will get back with McKim and White after they have had this opportunity.

Northwest Missouri State University’s John Jasinski and Matt Baker stopped in to discuss plans they are making for the next few months as students come back to campus. Jasinski stated they had received CARES funds at the university, half of which was mandated to be passed on to students. The university plans for the remaining half to be used to offset lost revenues from the spring. Baker presented needs they have been discussing and will work on putting some specifics on paper and get back to the commission.

Stiens made a motion to commission adjourn for lunch. The motion passed.

Patton discussed that the Division of Alcohol and Tobacco Control has issued an emergency waiver on state liquor- license renewal to extend deadlines, set out in RSMo 311.240 for fiscal year 2021. The commission agreed that the county will follow the deadlines as set up by the state.

The commission inspected Road #894 and tubes on Road #785 and Road #860 in Hughes Township.

A Polk Township resident called with drainage issues.

Burns made a motion to commission adjourn until 6/11/2020.