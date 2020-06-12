Today, Governor Mike Parson appointed Robert (Bob) L. Rice as Associate Circuit Judge for the 4th Judicial Circuit. He will fill the Associate Circuit Judge vacancy created by the appointment of the Honorable Doug Thomson to Appellate Judge of the Western District Court of Appeals.

Mr. Rice, of Maryville, currently serves as the Nodaway County Prosecuting Attorney. He holds a Bachelor of Science in government from Northwest Missouri State University and a Juris Doctor from Creighton University School of Law in Omaha, Nebraska.