Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Bob Stiens, Chris Burns, associate commissioners; Walker and Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Commissioner Burns made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Stiens made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 6/9/2020. The motion passed.

Approved: invoice to Thomson Reuters-West; liquor license for City Star #3; requisitions: CARES Fund to Roger Prokes for reimbursement of supplies; to MTE for supplies; accounts payables, checks #76366-76415

The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: COVID-19/CARES Act Fund email; Sheriff’s Report for May 2020; Tractor Parade information

Judge Roger Prokes informed the commission that the Supreme Court has mandated that specific High Efficiency Particle Air (HEPA) must be used within the courtrooms during jury trials. Prokes discussed some that he had researched. A call was put in to Geist Heating to see what they offer that met the specifications. After review of the options, approval was made for two units to be installed at the Courthouse.

A draft of a press release and the application for the small business relief program were reviewed and approved. Both of these documents were added to the county website by Patton.

Prokes also received approval from the commission to issue key fobs to the Courthouse for visiting judges. Prokes was given permission to get the fobs needed.

Ed Walker gave updates on bridge work. Also submitted a bid notice to purchase a 48’-53’ long flat-bed trailer. Sealed bids should be submitted to the office of the county clerk prior to 8:30 am, June 25 at which time the commission will open and review.

Sheriff Randy Strong gave the commission a status report on the department.

The commission touched base with Kasey White for a status update on the insurance claim from August of 2019. Bob Whipple, Whipple Telephone Service, came in to discuss the old phone system and what his recommendations had been at the time of the storm.

Larry Ecker, board member of Lincoln Township, called in regarding Road #51.

A resident of Grant Township call regarding Road #719 as a potential reconstruction road.

Stiens made a motion to commission adjourn for lunch. The motion passed.

The commission spoke with both Elaine Wilson, Circuit Clerk and Mitch Nelson, Precision Lock, regarding the key fobs for Courthouse. Wilson will pull together a list of who has been given fobs and fob numbers.

The commission inspected Road #448 and Reconstruction Road #446 in Jackson Township. In Atchison Township, an inspection was made of Roads #104, #117, #99 and #101. Roads #275 and #274 in Union Township were also inspected.

Stan Sportsman, Hughes Township trustee, called regarding road issues on Road #894. The commission followed up with a call to Ron Scroggie with Enel- White Cloud Wind project.

The commission spoke with Andy Macias, Snyder and Associates, regarding Bridge #411.

Burns made a motion to commission adjourn until 6/16/2020.