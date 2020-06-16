The Second Harvest Community Food Bank of St. Joseph is continuing Pop Up Mobile Food Drops in Nodaway County.

Three food drops had been scheduled. The pop up mobiles are open to the general public. There are no income guidelines to participate. Second Harvest recognizes the need within the area and is bringing food to the food insecure individuals in each respective community. Second Harvest and local volunteers will distribute the food.

The Hopkins food drop was Friday, June 12 at the First Christian Church, 101 South Fifth Street, Hopkins.

Graham’s food drop is from 10 am to noon, Thursday, June 18 at The Smokehouse, 216 East Jackson, Graham.

The Maryville pop up food drop is from 2 to 5 pm, Saturday, June 20 at the First United Methodist Church, 102 North Main Street, Maryville.

All times of distribution are contingent on supplies lasting.