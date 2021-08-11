The July reports filed by Nodaway County Health Department Environmental Health Specialist Jack Hunzinger follows.

Northwest Missouri State University, 800 University Drive, Maryville, high priority

Routine inspection on July 7

Critical: None.

Non-Critical: Catering freezer cooling unit dripping onto boxes of chicken breasts, several bags of bagged ice had fallen on floor of retail freezer, corrected on site; dishroom had one tile missing in corner and several stained, dirty light covers in kitchen area, Mongolian Grill hallway has several stained ceiling tiles, mop board and molding missing in dining room, hallway behind entree station has some scrapes and missing paint on wall.

McDonalds, 1106 South Main, Maryville, medium priority

Routine inspection on July 9

Critical: None.

Non-Critical: Chipped covers/lids on soft serve machine, ceilings dirty around vents, air vents dirty.

Taco Johns, 1015 South Main, Maryville, medium priority

Routine inspection on July 9

Critical: Spray wand hanging below the rim of the sink.

Non-Critical: A couple of boxes of lids stored on the floor of store room, FRP board coming loose from wall at doorway of unused drive-through, floors in general need cleaning, also area along walls and under equipment especially around the CO2 tank and water softner, return air vents in kitchen areas dirty, rusty and stained, broken light cover above CO2 tank, floor area around toilets are dirty.

Burny’s Sports Bar, 301 North Market, Maryville, low priority

Routine inspection on July 12

Critical: None.

Non-Critical: No handwashing signage at upstairs bar handsink and both upstairs restroom, downstairs bar 3-bay sink faucet dripping, several damaged and missing floor tiles downstairs around bar, walk-in cooler floor in disrepair, walk-in cooler ceiling mildewed.

Maryville Host Lions Club at Nodaway County Fair

Inspection on July 15

Out of compliance: No direct contact between food and ice, sanitizer test kit available and not in use, unshielded light bulbs, bagged ice not labeled.

Rust Bucket Ice Cream at Nodaway County Fair

Inspection on July 15

Out of compliance: None.

Truckers Delight at Nodaway County Fair

Inspection on July 15

Out of compliance: Hair restraints not in use, pork rinds and kettle corn needed to be labeled with name and number.

Fun Time Shows at Nodaway County Fair

Inspection on July 15

Out of compliance: None.

Ark of Freedom at Nodaway County Fair

Inspection on July 15

Out of compliance: None.

Kool Kats at Nodaway County Fair

Inspection on July 15

Out of compliance: None.

Conception Abbey, 37174 State Highway VV, Conception, high priority

Routine inspection on July 16

Critical: Spray wand at dishwasher station able to hang below rim of sink.

Non-Critical: Walk-in door seals damaged, door closer broken to trashroom, bugs and dirt in window wells in storeroom, ceilings dirty around AC unit in kitchen, ceiling tiles missing in trashroom, kitchen and dishwasher room, light covers dirty throughout.

Mozingo Lake Recreation Park golf area, 1 Fall Drive, Maryville, low priority

Routine inspection on July 19

Critical: None.

Non-Critical: No sanitizer kits, corrected on site; ice scoops sitting on cloth towel.

Maryville Aquatic Center, 504 North Laura, Maryville, low priority

Routine inspection on July 19

Critical: Pizza in warmer needs to be held at 135 degrees or above, other foods need to be held a appropriate temperatures.

Non-Critical: Two unlabeled spray bottles, No soap or paper towels at handsink, no sanitizer test kit, corrected on site; damaged screen on front door.

Sonic Drive-In, 721 South Main, Maryville, high priority

Routine inspection on July 20

Critical: None.

Non-Critical: Ceiling above backdoor coming loose, damaged wall edging by soda bar room, unshielded lights.

Applebees, 2919 South Main, Maryville, high priority

Routine inspection on July 27

Critical: None.

Non-Critical: Some mildew on pipe insulation in keg walk-in cooler, damaged tiles by walk-in cooler, light covers loose and dirty, vent above refrigerator and above three-bay sink dirty.

WalMart Bakery, 1605 South Main, Maryville, low priority

Routine inspection on July 27

Critical: None.

Non-Critical: Ceiling tiles missing above three-bay sink, broken corner tile by doorway to backroom.

WalMart Deli, 1605 South Main, Maryville, medium priority

Routine inspection on July 27

Critical: Sanitizer solution in three-bay sink too weak.

Non-Critical: Walk-in freezer floor is dirty, ceiling tile missing in washroom.

WalMart Grocery, 1605 South Main, Maryville, low priority

Routine inspection on July 27

Critical: None.

Non-Critical: Damaged sheet rack on upper wall in storeroom.

Kawasaki Motors, 23147 Business Highway 71, Maryville, high priority

Routine inspection on July 28

Critical: A couple severely dented cans of enchilada sauce, unlabeled spray bottle, both corrected on site.

Non-Critical: Smith Vending Storeroom has spillage under racks.