North District Commissioner Chris Burns called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Burns, Scott Walk, associate commissioner, Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Walk made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Walk made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 8/3/2021. The motion passed.

Public comment: None.

Accounts payable: Checks #79001-79043.

Requisitions: Assessor to Tan-Tar-A Conference Center for training; to Missouri State Assessors Association for training.

The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Fuel and Equipment Report for July 2021.

Sheriff Randy Strong and Captain Scott Wedlock stopped in to give updates on the sheriff’s office. The commission reviewed and signed a contract with Stellar Services, LLC for commissary commissions.

A call was taken from Terrelle Bryant with APTIM regarding background work on a company looking to refurbish and do maintenance work on wind towers.

Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer, came in to discuss the American Recovery Plan Act funds. Jenkins will work on a questionnaire for county municipalities to gauge needs.

The commission inspected a tube on Road #224 and inspected Road #217 and #219 in Independence Township.

Walk made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

A quote was reviewed from MEI Elevator Solutions regarding the elevator in the county Administration Center. A door control board was damaged and needs to be replaced. MEI’s report stated this was due to a spike in voltage during a power surge. The elevator repair agreement was signed and returned to MEI.

A resident called in with questions concerning Enel – White Cloud Wind project. The commission will get a contact person and call the resident back.

A message was left for Marty Liles at MoDOT.

Burns made a motion to adjourn the commission until 8/10/2021.