North District Commissioner Chris Burns called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Burns, Scott Walk, associate commissioner and Lorraine O’Donnell, deputy clerk.

Burns made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Walk made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 7/27/2021. The motion passed.

Public comment: None.

Requisitions: Collector/treasurer, Missouri County Treasurer’s Association, and department of revenue, deputy sheriff salary supplement; recorder of deeds, county binders for deed books.

The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Northwest Missouri State University, invitation to ag center grand opening; Snyder & Associates, addendum to bridge #0614022; Missouri Nation Floodplain and Stormwater Manager’s Association, conference dates.

Lily White, Maryville Chamber of Commerce director, presented a request for funds for sponsorship of the Great Northwest Days. Josh McKim, Nodaway County Economic Development, and Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer, discussed the pros and cons of the PACE program. Further discussions will be held in two weeks.

Ed Walker, road and bridge supervisor, discussed various county projects and that he had received missing stop signs on Glacier Road.

A MoDOT message was left for the date to start resurfacing Highway 46.

Gary McFee, Howe Engineering, stopped in and asked to be considered for future county projects and held a brief discussion of road conditions in the footprint of windmill farms.

A review was made of updated road numbers for the CART rock program for Lincoln Township.

Brian Madden, Wagstaff & Cartmell LLP attorney, called in to discuss the current status of the opioid crisis litigation. Madden will touch base at a later date.

Inspection was made of a tube on road #173 in Hopkins Township.

Inspection was made of a culvert on road #607 in Polk Township believed to be owned by MoDOT.

Bill Walker touched base to inform the commissioners that Evergy will perform a demand response energy curtailment from 2 to 6 pm.

Burns made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

Jennifer Jarvis, MoDOT, returned a call informing the commission that resurfacing on Highway 46 should start in approximately two weeks. Burns reported an exposed concrete culvert by Highway 71 believed to be owned by MoDOT. Jarvis stated an inspection by MoDOT will be scheduled.

Pam Miller, facility support technician, at the county Administration Center, reported the elevator had stopped working. Walk said it will have to be reset after the demand response curtailment.

Andy Macias, Snyder & Associates, sent over an addendum to the bids for Bridge #0514001 and Bridge #0614022.

Walk made a motion for the commission to adjourn until 8/3/2021.