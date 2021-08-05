North District Commissioner Chris Burns called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Burns and Scott Walk, associate commissioner and Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Burns made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Walk made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 7/29/2021. The motion passed.

Public comment: None.

Approved: Recorder fee report for July 2021, clerk fee report for July 2021; liquor license: Graham Community Betterment Association Caterer’s license; inventory disposal forms; MEI contract invoice.

Accounts payable: Checks #78976-79000.

The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: email from Northwest Workforce Development Board and Missouri Enterprise, Schraeder Law Firm zero invoice.

Patton submitted the July expense and revenue budget reports for review.

Ed Walker, road and bridge supervisor, discussed various county projects.

The commission reviewed an email document regarding the denial of first appeal on FEMA-4451-DR-MO, Nodaway County, PN 123429.

Calls were put in to Grant, Lincoln, Union and White Cloud Township officials regarding their CART rock. A call was also put in to Nick Jameson with Schildberg Construction to discuss the hauler for Lincoln Township.

A call was put in to Jennifer Jarvis, MoDOT, for an update on the concrete culvert by Highway 71 believed to be owned by MoDOT. Jarvis confirmed that this is a MoDOT responsibility. Jarvis also stated that Marty Liles is working on the requesting letter to FEMA on the bridge denial, but will be calling in with questions.

A resident of Hopkins Township stopped in to discuss an issue near a bridge on Road #149. The commission, along with Ed Walker inspected the site.

A call was put in to MEI Elevator Solutions regarding the elevator in the county Administration Center.

Burns made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

The commission inspected Bridge #727 in Grant Township.

Burns made a motion to adjourn until 8/5/2021.