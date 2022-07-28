North District Commissioner Chris Burns called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Burns and Scott Walk, associate commissioner and Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Burns made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Walk made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 7/21/22. The motion passed.

Approved: Invoice to Elkins-Swyers for ADA equipment training; invoice to Quality Restoration & Sealants for resealing around the Administration Center; inventory transfer/disposal form.

Public comment: None.

Accounts payable: Check #80873.

Requisitions: Public administrator to Dee O’Riley for reimbursement; collector to MTE for equipment; road and bridge to MFA for equipment and supplies for vehicles; to Snodderley Lumber Co. for equipment.

The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: MAC steering committee appointments, Extension expense reports for June 2022, vehicle sales tax/motor fuel tax report, boiler inspection certificate.

The commission reviewed multiple MoDOT emails updating: softmatch submittal packets for completed bridges #0988007, #0614022, #0956002, #0727005, #0287000, #0086002, #0086002 and #0514001; a status update on the Long Branch bridge replacement; email from Jose Rodriguez, Snyder & Associates, on MoDOT application submission priority with a response sent; a second email from Rodriguez to MoDOT on Regional Bridge Program (RBP) applications for the 2022-24 cycle; email from Lindsey Chaffin, Great River Engineering, on BRO applications submitted to MoDOT. Reviewed an email from Jerri Dearmont, NWMO Regional Council of Governments, regarding final payments through the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program on BRO-074(62).

J & S Cleaning Service was contacted regarding scheduling a date to strip and wax floors in the Administration Center. The commissioners also requested the carpet in the conference room be cleaned with an invoice going to the Nodaway County Fair Board. No date was set as of the end of the session.

A call was put in to Sheriff Randy Strong to discuss letters he had submitted on a personnel staffing request and change. Also present: Tammy Carter, HR director and Marilyn Jenkins, collector treasurer.

The commission put a call in to Fritz Hageman, Andrew County Commissioner to get clarification on road maintenance where the Nodaway and Andrew County lines meet. A follow-up call was also made to Patrick Lewis with Hughes Township.

Caleb Phillips, prosecuting attorney, stopped in to discuss the data usage on the MiFi units in the prosecuting attorney’s office for the month of June. Phillips feels this may have been a one-time overage and will report back if changes need to be made to the service plan.

A resident of Washington Township stopped in to check the status of reconstruction Road #999.

Walk made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

The commission, along with Brian Engle, road and bridge supervisor, inspected two culverts on Road #127 and the road and a culvert on Road #173 all in Hopkins Township. Also inspected Road #423 in Independence Township and Road #394 in Polk Township.

Burns made a motion to adjourn until 7/28/2022.