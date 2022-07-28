At the July 14 Skidmore City Council meeting, the Porter Trash Service bid for a one-year contract was approved with significant increases to the city.

After the approval, it was necessary for the city to raise the residents’ cost for trash services. Porter Trash had to raise its rates due to rising costs of labor, disposal, fuel and taxes. The last price increase was in 2008. Because of Porter charging $18 for regular trash pickup, each residence has gone from $11.95 to $20 per month; poly carts from $5 to $7, Porter charge, $5; dumpsters from $60 to $80, Porter charge, $75; and the housing 4-yard cost from $100 to $130, Porter charge, $80.

The two-yard trash receptacles at the city barn, ball field and at Gages will be $80 each. Gages pays for its trash. The annual city cleanups will be $150 for the haul fee, plus disposal fee for each. The city may not be able to fund the current three city-wide cleanups, due to the increased cost.

The ordinance ‘Junkyard-2022-R’ was passed after one reading. It rescinds the 2020-Junkyard ordinance and no longer allows junkyards within the city limits. Permits will no longer be issued and existing auto salvage areas must be cleaned up. City Attorney Miles Figgs said the city should prosecute violations under the nuisance ordinance since it allows the recovery of attorney fees.

The contract between the city and Nodaway-Holt Ball Association was tabled until the August meeting. A motion was made to send the bill for $400 for 2022 to the ball association.

Alderman Kim Fetterer questioned why the bill to Bud Sewer Service was higher at $1,200 than the $800 estimated at the June meeting. City Clerk Meagan Morrow explained because it had been so long since the sludge was removed, more trips were needed and the fuel cost has increased.

The city audit is scheduled for August 15 and 16 with Kenney Hales.

The city got the paperwork submitted for the ARPA grant.

The city increased to $15 per hour for hired help and agreed to pay Kenny Shewey for nine hours and Tracy Shewey for 23 1/2 hours for work already completed. Both Sheweys will be treated as employees since they do quite a bit of work for Skidmore.

Approximately 30 dogs were licensed at the park event.

Jerry Brown, who farms next to the Hillcrest Cemetery, has offered to clean up the fence row and show where the boundaries are on the west and north.

Cheryl Huston says the museum committee is working to have The Depot open by the Punkin Show, July 29-31.

The ordinance to closing Wood Street and to increase the mileage rate to be the same as the current IRS standard mileage rate were tabled until the August meeting.

In closed session, the council discussed past, current and future litigation with Figg.