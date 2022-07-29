Betty Joan McVinua, 83, Maryville, died Wednesday, June 20, 2022, at Oak Pointe Assisted Living in Maryville.

She was born May 22, 1939, in Storm Lake, IA, to Glen and Gretta Robbins. She graduated in 1957 from Storm Lake High School.

On November 22, 1959, she married Richard Paul McVinua. He preceded her in death in 2001. The couple lived in Storm Lake, Le Mars, Lake City, and Audubon, IA.

Mrs. McVinua’s body has been cremated. Her wishes are being honored to be cremated and not have a service. There will be a small private celebration of life at a later date where she will be joined with her husband, Rich.

Cards or memorials may be sent to 1706 South Munn Ave. Maryville, MO 64468.

Arrangements are under the care of Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.