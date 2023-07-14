Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Chris Burns, Scott Walk, associate commissioners and Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Walk made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Walk made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 7/6/23. The motion passed.

Approved: County clerk fee report for June 2023; Liquor caterer’s license for Backyard Vine & Wine; assessor’s quarterly report; invoice to Snyder & Associates for TAP grant.

Checks: #82770-82778.

Requisitions: Assessor to Missouri State Assessor’s Association for training; sheriff to 911 Custom for uniform.

The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Elevator Operating Certificate for Administration Center, Nodaway County Fair Board insurance information.

Reviewed emails from Larry Jacobson, Snyder & Associates, on softmatch bridges.

Spoke with Jerri Dearmont, NWMO Regional Council of Government, regarding supplies for the Household Hazardous Waste days.

Bob Garver and Michael Porter, representatives of Wellborn Sales, Inc. stopped in to meet with the commission on products they offer.

Returned a call to a landowner regarding a Green Township tube replacement on Road #250.

A resident stopped in to discuss roads in Grant Township.

The commission, along with Brian Engle, road and bridge supervisor, inspected Road #530 in Green Township and Bridge #805 in Monroe Township.

Spoke with Thomas Shifflett, Thomas’ Lawn Care, regarding courthouse lawn maintenance.

Walk made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

The commission, along with Engle, inspected Roads #954, #961, #943 and #946 all in Grant Township.

Walk made a motion to adjourn until 7/13/2023.