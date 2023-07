Big Brothers Big Sisters of Nodaway County is collecting school supplies through July 31 for the “Littles” in the program. Needed are pencils, books, rulers, ballpoints, note books, color pencils, staplers, calculators, backpacks, etc.

The contributions may be dropped off at the BBBS office, 2112 South Main, Maryville. For more information, call 660.562.7981.