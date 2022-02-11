Wilma R. Wardlow, 93, Maryville, died Tuesday, February 8, 2022.

She was born January 28, 1929, in Mound City, to William Lincoln and Pauline Maude Fries King. She graduated from high school in Mound City.

Mrs. Wardlow was a housewife. She had worked at the Squaw Creek Truck Plaza near Mound City.

Funeral services will be at 11 am, Saturday, February 12 at Bram Funeral Home, Maryville. The burial will follow in Nodaway Memorial Gardens, also of Maryville. The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 am on Saturday at the funeral home.

Memorials are suggested to the New Nodaway Humane Society, 829 S. Depot, Maryville, MO 64468.

Online condolences may be left at bramfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Bram Funeral Home.