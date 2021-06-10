William R. “Dick” Thomson, 81, Overland Park, KS, and former longtime resident of Maryville, passed from this life on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at Tallgrass Retirement Community, in Overland Park.

Dick was born in Maryville, MO, on October 12, 1939 to William B. “Bill” and Marian New Thomson.

He graduated from Raytown High School in 1957. He received his BS in 1961 at Central Missouri State College in Warrenburg, though he became a die-hard and forever NWMSU Bearcat fan upon moving to Maryville. In 1966, he earned his JD from the University of Missouri – Kansas City School of Law.

On February 11, 1962, he was united in marriage to M. Kay Satterwhite, now Kay S. Thomson, in Sedalia. They recently celebrated their 59th year of marriage.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 am, Saturday, June 12, 2021, at the First Christian Church, Maryville. The burial will follow in the Pleasant Ridge Cemetery, Fairfax.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 pm, Friday, June 11, at Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Dick Thomson Splash Park Memorial Fund, c/o Nodaway Valley Bank, PO Box 700, Maryville, MO 64468.

Services are under the direction of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.