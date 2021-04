Judith Ann Embrey, 71, Maryville, died Sunday, April 25, 2021, at her home.

She was born January 21, 1950, in Des Moines, IA, to Richard and Barbara Harper Bailey.

On June 1, 1971, she married Donald E. Embrey. He preceded her in death October 29, 2018.

Graveside services will be held at 2 pm, Friday, April 30 at Miriam Cemetery in Maryville.

Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Price Funeral Home.