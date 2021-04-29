Virginia Kay Frear, 82, Maryville, died Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at Mosaic Life Care – St. Joseph.

She was born December 17, 1938, in Mason City, IA, to Philip J. and Clara H. Lorenzen Pitzenberger.

On September 16, 1955, she married Eugene F. “Gene” Frear. He preceded her in death in 2016.

Mrs. Frear’s body was cremated under the care of Bram Funeral Home, Maryville. No services are planned at this time. Burial will be in the Oak Lawn Cemetery, Ravenwood.

Memorials are suggested to the New Nodaway Humane Society, 829 S. Depot, Maryville, MO 64468.

