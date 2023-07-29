Martha ”Marty” Pearl Graham Volner Schmitz, 82, Conception Jct, died Sunday, July 23, 2023, at Mosaic Life Care – St. Joseph.

She was born February 21, 1941, in Skidmore, to Alba L. and Lillian A. Stoner Graham. She attended Rock Port High School.

On August 24, 1960, she married Dearl Volner. He preceded her in death June 3, 1979. She later married Larry L. Schmitz on November 21, 1981. He survives of the home.

Mrs. Schmitz was a homemaker and babysitter.

She was a member of St. Columba Catholic Church, Altar Society, Clyde’s Club and Tri-C Memorial American Legion Auxiliary.

Mass of Christian burial was at 10 am, Thursday, July 27 at St. Columba Catholic Church, Conception Jct. Graveside service was at Nodaway Memorial Gardens.

Memorials may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice.

