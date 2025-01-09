Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville welcomes Kyle Thomas, APRN, to Mosaic Orthopedics – Maryville. He will start seeing patients Monday, January 13. With over 19 years of nursing experience in inpatient, outpatient and operating room settings, Thomas returns to Mosaic, having served as a registered nurse in the intensive care unit at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph from 2006 – 2017.

“I spent the first 12 years of my career at Mosaic and witnessed first-hand the great care provided,” noted Thomas. “There’s often a misconception that one must travel to large cities to receive great care and that’s simply not the case. So, I’m excited to return to Mosaic and help deliver that outstanding care to the community.”

He graduated with his master of science in nursing: family nurse practitioner from Graceland University in Lamoni, IA. In addition to his experience in the ICU at Mosaic, he worked as a nurse practitioner from 2017 – 2024 at two orthopedic location in Kansas City. The top diagnoses he treats are sprains/strains, fractures and degenerative joint disease.

“I love the science around medicine, along with problem solving with the ability to fix things and improve someone’s quality of life,” says Thomas. “The mechanical mindset or aspect of orthopedics made sense to me. It’s such a wide-ranging specialty where often I get to see my patients improve over time, which isn’t necessarily the case in many specialties.”