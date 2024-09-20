Jo Ann Partridge, 82, Maryville, died Thursday, September 12, 2024, at Maryville Living Center.

She was born April 27, 1942, in Caruthersville, to Joseph and Obion Downing Copeland. She graduated from Caruthersville High School.

On October 28, 1961, she married Jack L. Partridge, Sr. in Caruthersville. He preceded her in death on July 19, 2002.

Mrs. Partridge had worked for Aramark Food Service at Northwest Missouri State University, Maryville.

She was a member of the Eagles Lodge.

Services were held Monday, September 16 at Price Funeral Home. Burial was in Nodaway Memorial Gardens.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.

Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.

