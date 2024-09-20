Dianne L. Burns, 62, Ravenwood, died Saturday, September 14, 2024, at KU Medical Center, Kansas City, KS.

She was born November 13, 1961, in Maryville, to Otis and Sandra Clark White. She was a graduate of West Nodaway High School in Burlington Jct.

On September 12, 1980, she married Ed Burns at the First Christian Church in Burlington Jct. They resided in Burlington Jct, until 2003, then moved to Lake Havasu City, AZ. In 2009 they relocated to Warsaw, and recently returned to Ravenwood.

Mrs. Burns was a cook and managed the restaurant at Gray’s Truck Stop in Maryville for several years. She then worked as the head cook at John Boise Middle School in Warsaw.

She was of Christian faith and attended services at The Bridge in Maryville. She was a member of the Warsaw Bowling League.

Funeral services were Wednesday, September 18 at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.

The burial was at Oak Lawn Cemetery, Ravenwood.

