Platte Valley Head Boys Basketball Coach Tim Jermain was honored at the first home basketball game on November 23. Holding the plaque commemorating his 2020 Missouri State Sports Hall of Fame induction, Jermain is joined by his sons, Ben and Nate.

Jermain’s current record is 822-236. His teams have won four state championships and been to the state final four tournaments in 2001, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2011, 2019 and 2020.

District titles were won in: 2001, 2002, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2017, 2019, 2020 and conference championships were accomplished in 18 of the last 20 years.