The Jefferson school board handled the school’s business during the March 20 meeting:

• Amended the 2018-19 calendar to reflect the following as makeup days: May 17, May 20 and May 21, dismissing at 12:30 pm, May 21.

• Tabled the non-certified compensation package and certified compensation package.

• After a closed session for personnel, the board approved the following noncertified employees: Sandy Wilmes, Emmy Brown, Stacey Mattson, Katey Fletchall, Angela Edick, Deanna Cozine, Gayle Saxton, Don McCrary, John Barthold, Megan Redden, Dan Welch, Dickie Henry and Charlie Bliley.

Reports

High School Principal Charley Burch reported on attendance, activities and contests.

Elementary School Principal Tim Jermain also reported on attendance and activities.

Jermain gave the superintendent report which spoke to the current tax collections to date and discussed the health insurance renewal and assessment fee.

The next regular board meeting will be held at 8 pm, Tuesday, April 16.