Jeannene Engell, 86, Maryville, died Tuesday, May 18, 2021.

She was born May 12, 1935, in Smock, PA, to Alfred and Virginia Rodeheaver Engell.

Mrs. Engell worked as a legal secretary for most of her career. She was an accomplished artist and quilter.

Mrs. Engell’s body has been cremated under the care of Price Funeral Home. A celebration of life will be held from 4-6 pm, June 5 at Mozingo Lake Cabins.

