1st Baptist Church to have block party

The First Baptist Church, 121 East Jenkins, Maryville, is celebrating the 150th year anniversary of the Maryville church with a block party from 2 to 5 pm, Saturday, May 22. The block party will be held in the parking lot at Jenkins and Market. There will be bounce houses, snow cones and arts and crafts. The special service for the event will be held at 10:45 am, Sunday, May 23 at the church.

Annual Torch Run is May 25

The Special Olympics Torch Run will begin at 8:45 am, Tuesday, May 25 on the west side of the Nodaway County Courthouse. Running down Main Street, the runners will end the Torch Run at Kawasaki Motors Manufacturing Corporation.

Lions present Leader Dogs for the Blind program

The Missouri Lions Leader Dogs for the Blind state liaison, Phyllis Krebs will give a presentation on leader dogs beginning at 6 pm, Wednesday, May 26 in the Fellowship Hall, First Christian Church, 201 West Third Street, Maryville.

Krebs has raised leader dog puppies for over 10 years and will bring her current leader dog in training, Wink. All are invited to the presentation to find out more information on Leader Dogs and the puppy raising program.

Fresh Mobile Food comes to Skidmore, Maryville

The Fresh Mobile Food Pantry will be in both Skidmore and Maryville from 10 am to noon or while supplies last, Thursday, May 27. The Maryville pantry will be at the United Methodist Church, 102 North Main Street, Maryville. The Skidmore pantry will be at Wildkat City Park, 100 Adams Street, Skidmore, by the ballfield.

The pantries are sponsored by Second Harvest Community Food Bank, St. Joseph, and are open to the public.

St. Gregory hosts annual rummage sale

St. Gregory Barbarigo School, 315 South Davis Street, Maryville, will host its annual rummage sale from 3 to 8 pm, Thursday, May 27 and 7 am to 5 pm, Friday, May 28 in the school gym. Items available will sell for $5 per bag. Bags will be provided.

The annual sale raises funds for the school’s Parent Teacher Organization, which helps purchase a variety of educational tools such as computers, software, textbooks, supplemental materials and playground equipment. For more information about the sale, please contact Amy Gastler at 660.582.2462 or agastler@stgregorysschool.org.

Chamber brings back Kids Block Party

The Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce is bringing back the annual Kids Block Party beginning at 5:30 pm, Thursday, May 27 at Buchanan and Fourth streets.

NCED announces ‘pop-up’ shop schedule

Nodaway County Economic Development is hosting a series of Pop-Up Shops at 408 North Market, Maryville. Most opens at 11 am and will be open while supplies last.

Sylvia Chloupek Custom Baked Goods, May 25; Highway 46 Creations, May 26 through May 28; True Element Bags, June 1 and 2; Pop and Nana Henry Kettle Corn, June 7 through 9; Goff Grocery, June 10; and Jeff Foster Art, June 19.