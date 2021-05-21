Travis Smith, 61, Hopkins, died Monday, May 17, 2021, at his home.

He was born November 4, 1959, in Maryville, to Charles and Donna Titus Smith. He was a 1978 graduate of North Nodaway High School.

Mr. Smith was a truck driver for Allen’s Country Mix until his retirement.

Mr. Smith’s body has been cremated under the care of Price Funeral Home. A memorial dinner will be held from 11 am to 3 pm on Saturday, June 5 at the Pickering Community Building.

Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.