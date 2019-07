David and Tracey Johnston, Parnell, announce the birth of a son, Jayme Louray, born Friday, June 14, 2019, at Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville.

He weighed nine pounds and five ounces and joins sister, Annabelle Johnston.

Maternal grandparents are Terry and Jane Wyer.

Paternal grandfather is Bert Johnston.

Maternal great-grandmother is Jean Adams.