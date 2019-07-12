Donna L. Kain Job, 77, Maryville, died Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at her home.

Services will be 10 am, Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Bram Funeral Home, Maryville. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Mrs. Job has been cremated under the direction of Bram Funeral Home.

The burial will follow in the Nodaway Memorial Gardens, Maryville.

Memorials are suggested to the Hospice Department of Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville or to the American Cancer Society.

