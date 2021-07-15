Charlotte A. Dunn, 72, Maryville, died Tuesday, July 13, 2021.

She was born March 21, 1949, in Meadow Brook, Long Island, NY, to Michael Chapasko and Mary Patricia Sullivan Wermelskirchen. She graduated from Mt. Alverno Academy, Maryville.

In 1968, she married Robert L. Dunn.

Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:30 am, Monday, July 19 at St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church, Maryville. Burial will follow in the Myrtle Tree Cemetery, Maryville. A parish and family rosary will be at 9 am, Monday at the church. The family will receive friends after the rosary until service time.

Memorials can be directed to the Bram Funeral Home, 206 E. South Hills Dr., Maryville, MO, to help with final expenses.

Online condolences may be left at bramfuneralhome.com.