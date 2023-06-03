James Lyle Hefner, 84, Maryville, died Saturday, May 20, 2023, at the Maryville Living Center, Maryville.

He was born October 26, 1938, in Maitland, to Floyd L. and Gladys K. Wile Hefner. He attended Northwest Missouri State University, Maryville, and the University of Kansas.

On June 14, 1970, he married Peggy Belle Davenport.

Mr. Hefner served in the US Army Reserves. His career was in retail management at Green Hills grocery store and Pamida. He was a store manager for Family Dollar before being promoted to district manager. After he retired from Family Dollar he worked at Northwest Missouri State University in custodial services.

He was a member of the First United Methodist Church, Maryville, and a former Lions Club member in Chillicothe.

Mr. Hefner’s body has been cremated. A memorial visitation will be held from 1-3 pm, Saturday, June 3 at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.

Memorials are suggested to the National Kidney Foundation, 30 E. 33rd St., New York, NY 10016, or kidney.org.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.