Edward Mel Allen, 71, Kennesaw, GA, formerly of Conception, died Thursday, January 2, 2025.

Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, January 17 at the Conception Abbey’s Basilica. Burial will be in the St. Columba Cemetery.

Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Price Funeral Home.