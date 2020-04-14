Ferluknat Farms’ Sew Strong Together mask project is now accepting money donations to provide the 50+ home seamstresses with material to produce the now needed 5,000 masks.

Owner Holly Kay Cronk said people can donate in person or mail a check to 805 South Main Street, Maryville, MO 64468, or PayPal or Venmo using the email, sewstrongtogether@gmail.com.

As of April 8, the group had made and delivered 1,000 masks. The masks are washable and reusable. According to the CDC, “a washing machine should suffice in properly washing a face covering. Individuals should be careful not to touch their eyes, nose and mouth when removing their face covering and wash hands immediately after removing.”