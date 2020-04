Don Laughlin, Guilford, was elected president of the Missouri Angus Association board of directors at the 2020 Missouri Angus Association Annual Meeting and Banquet in Columbia. Other officers and directors joined Laughlin, seated far left; David Hunter, Fair Grove, president elect; Kelly Smith, West Plains, vice president; Brock Meyer, Curryville, secretary; Linda Eck, Sarcoxie, past president; Jim Brinkley, Milan, American Angus Association board member; standing: Steve Miller, Maryville, district one director; Darla Eggers, Mexico, district three director; Roger Behlmann, Saint Paul, district four director; Duane Robertson, Russellville, district five director; Tony Ward, Oak Grove, district six director; Josh Gilbert, Oldfield, district seven director; Holly Meyer, Koshkonong, district eight director; Kadin Boardman, Jackson, district nine director; and Julie Conover, Holden, general manager.