The Mozingo Event Center will be the site of the increasing profitability through regenerative agriculture workshop from 8 am to 5 pm, Tuesday, July 23 and Wednesday, July 24.

The workshop will be led by Eric Fuchs and Rodney Saunders, representatives of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources (MoDNR), the US Environmental Protection Agency Region 7 and Undertanding Ag, which is a company offering consulting on regenerative agriculture that is hired by MoDNR. The topics will include:

• Increase profitability through natural nutrient cycling

• Design cover crop mixes for your farm

• Drought proof your farm

• Reduce your input costs

• Use less hay and silage

• Extend the grazing season

• Make ranching enjoyable again.

The group will tour cropland and pastureland where the farm host will visit about their experiences on the regenerative path.

The Mozingo Watershed will be highlighted during the workshop however the information will be helpful to all farmers. Water quality issues have been on the City of Maryville’s radar for several years with the continuation of the blue/green algae challenge. Saunders noted the workshop will provide information about improving the biology of the soil in the watershed to slow the run-off and better the water infiltration.

There is no cost for the workshop however registration is required at understandingag.regfox.com/mo- dnr-july-maryville-workshop. Lunch will be provided.