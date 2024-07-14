Missouri deer, turkey, waterfowl, and dove hunters can get the most current information on upcoming fall hunting from the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) new 2024 Fall Deer & Turkey Hunting Regulations and Information booklet and the Migratory Bird and Waterfowl Hunting Digest 2024-2025.

The 2024 Fall Deer & Turkey Hunting Regulations and Information booklet has detailed information on fall deer and turkey hunting seasons, limits, permits, managed hunts, regulations, conservation areas to hunt, post-harvest instructions, chronic wasting disease (CWD) updates, and more. The booklet is available where permits are sold and online at mdc.mo.gov.

The Migratory Bird and Waterfowl Hunting Digest 2024-2025 has detailed information on waterfowl hunting along with hunting doves and other migratory game birds such as rail, snipe, and woodcock. It also has information on needed permits and duck-stamp requirements, hunting seasons and limits, hunting areas, regulations, and more. The digest is available where permits are sold and online at mdc.mo.gov.

Buy Missouri hunting and fishing permits from numerous vendors around the state, online at mdc.mo.gov/permits, or through MDC’s free mobile app, MO Hunting, available for download through Google Play or the App Store.