Hubert E. Luke, 90, Stanberry, died Friday, June 16, 2023, at an Albany hospital.

He was born June 19, 1932, on the family farm in Clyde, to Alphonse G. and Regina C. Untiedt Luke.

On June 25, 1955, he married Beatrice Schwebach at the Basilica of Immaculate Conception, Conception.

Mr. Luke served in the United States Army.

He was a member of the American Legion Raymond Sager Post #260, Stanberry; the Knights of Columbus, Stanberry #4388; and St. Peter’s Catholic Church, Stanberry. He served on the MFA Board and the Stanberry RII School Board.

Mass of Christian burial was held Wednesday, June 21 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church. Burial with military rites was in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Stanberry.

Memorials may be made to the Hubert E. Luke Memorial Fund to be designated later in care of Roberson Funeral Home, PO Box 153, Stanberry, MO 64489.

Arrangements were under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Stanberry.