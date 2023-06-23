Charles David “Dave” Taylor, 76, Maryville, died Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at his home.

He was born March 4, 1947, in Maryville, to Charles W. and Betty A. Schulte Taylor. He was a graduate of Maryville High School.

On December 31, 1976, he married Diana Sheets in Maryville. She preceded him in death on July 24, 2019.

Mr. Taylor served in the United States Army. He owned Taylor Trucking.

He was a member of St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church, Maryvillle.

Memorial Mass was held Monday, June 19 at St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church.

