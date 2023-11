The Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville Auxiliary Craft and Bake Sale will be held from 10 am to 6 pm, Wednesday, November 29; 8 am to 6 pm, Thursday, November 30; and 8 am to 3 pm, Friday, December 1 in the Franciscan Room, ground floor of Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville, 2016 North Main Street.